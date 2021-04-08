Mojave Precious Metals welcomed all to open house

Mojave Precious Metals Inc. held a COVID-19 safe outdoor open house at its Lone Pine office on March 31.

The event featured a ribbon-cutting with the Bishop Chamber of Commerce and opportunities for folks to ask questions about the project of MPM Vice President of Exploration Jodie Gibson and MPM Geologist Katie VonSydow.

Snacks, including drinks and burritos, were also offered to all attendees, courtesy of Bonanza Restaurant located locally in Lone Pine.

“We were thrilled to see the turnout from the community at our first in-person open house event. Jodie Gibson and I were glad to answer attendees’ questions directly and share details of our exploration work,” said Katie VonSydow, project geologist for MPM. “Many prospectors and amateur geologists came by the open house, as well, and we got to nerd out about rocks together.”

The Bishop Chamber of Commerce joined the MPM team at the beginning of the open house to conduct a ribbon-cutting for MPM as a new Bishop Chamber of Commerce member.

Kit Cole, MPM spokesperson, stated, “Throughout the four-hour event, we had more than 50 people come by and talk with us. We welcomed all to the event, regardless of their opinion about our project. We are already making plans for our next in-person event, and we look forward to sharing the details of that soon.”

For those who could not attend the open house, please feel free to stop by the MPM Lone Pine office across the courtyard from the Lone Pine Chamber of Commerce (Main Street in Lone Pine) or call us directly at (760) 614-5605.

Visit the MPM Facebook page, www.facebook.com/mojavepreciousmetals, for photos of the open house, updates and information on future MPM events.