Missing camper found alive Monday

Missing hiker Sheryl Powell was located alive Monday by ground search team members near the Montenegro Springs area (below where her dog was located earlier today). Searchers describe her as resilient and strong but exhausted after being lost in an extremely remote area above Big Pine.

Powell was met at the Bishop Airport by ambulance and will be taken to the local hospital for medical clearance.

Law enforcement officials say they are beyond grateful for the continued support from her family, local residents, visitors, and the media. Assisting agencies also were thanked for their amazingly hard work in difficult terrain throughout this four-day search.

Powell and her small 5-pound dog were reported missing by her husband on July 12 from the Grandview Campground in the Bristlecone Pine Forest area. After selecting a remote campsite, Sheryl Powell, a 60-year-old woman from Huntington Beach, exited the vehicle to take the dog out for a bathroom break while Mr. Powell re-positioned their Jeep. Mr. Powell could not locate Mrs. Powell or their dog once he parked the Jeep. After searching for almost an hour, Mr. Powell alerted law enforcement through his satellite device.

Searchers located a dog matching the description of the dog that was with missing camper Sheryl Powell on Monday at about 11:30 a.m. The dog is alive, and was located 2.5 miles from Mrs. Powell’s last known location.

Inyo Search and Rescue and the Inyo County Sheriff's Office began searching immediately after receiving the notification on July 12. Searching continued on July 13 and July 14 with trained search and rescue teams assisting from throughout California. In addition to ground search teams, dog teams also had been deployed to the area, and aerial reconnaissance was been provided Naval Air out of Lemoore, CHP-Inland Division Air Operations (equipped with a FLIR device in order to detect thermal imaging), CHP-Central Division Air Operations, and California National Guard.

Challenges include multiple gullies, shale slopes, low shade, direct sun, and rattlesnakes. Grandview Campground is located at 8,600 feet and is the closest campground to the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest.

Sheriff’s Investigations determined that Mr. Powell was not connected to Mrs. Powell’s disappearance.