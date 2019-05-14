Measles prevention

Measles is back. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) 764 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 23 states across the U.S from Jan. 1 to May 3, 2019. This is the greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1994. There have been 44 cases reported in California as of May 8, 2019.

Currently no cases have been reported in Inyo County for 2019. Nevertheless, Inyo County Health Officer, Dr. James Richardson, recommends that you take action to avoid this preventable disease by ensuring that you and your children have received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Measles is a highly contagious, viral disease that is spread through the air when a person sick with the disease coughs or sneezes. Symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. These symptoms are followed by a rash that usually appears on the head and spreads to the rest of the body.

