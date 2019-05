The Dynamos, Tanya, Donna and Rosie, sing one of the catchy tunes from “Mamma Mia!,” a Playhouse 395 production. Friday and Saturday nights are the final chances to see “Mamma Mia! For tickets, visit the Inyo Council for the Arts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Photo by Gayla Wolf/the Honey Bee