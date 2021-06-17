Lone Pine softball team continues CIF Central Section semi-final play

The Lone Pine High School Lady Eagles made another long trip Tuesday to play the Foothill High School Trojans in Bakersfield to play in the CIF Central Section semi-final game.

The Lady Eagles took the win with a score of 5-0 with a lot of thanks to the Lone Pine fans that showed up to the game. This was another team win where every girl on the team did something to get this victory, coach Joey Kinberg said.

Madison Reiser once again pitched an incredible game to lead the Lady Eagles to victory. Reiser threw a complete game shutout, giving up one hit and striking out 10. She also helped herself out with the bat, hitting a double and getting an RBI.

There were other big hits during the game that gave the Lady Eagles the victory. One of the big hits of the day came from Brisa Gutierrez, who hit a double in the 4th inning to score 2 RBIs. Dominique Enriquez hit a ball off the left field wall that was three feet from leaving the yard and scored an RBI.

The Lady Eagles really stole the show with their all around effort on defense, Kinberg said. Betzy Alvarado started the game with a nice catch of a tough foul ball right near the fence. That play set the tone for the rest of the game, giving the Lady Eagles confidence in every play they made. Dominique Enriques had five flawless putouts during the game. The Lady Eagles also had two big putouts at the plate by Mariela Nava to keep the Trojans from scoring. Some other notable defensive plays came from Mia Quezada and Kayla Daughtry.

“I am so proud of these girls and all they have accomplished this season,” Kinberg said. “The playoffs have been very uplifting for our high school and community and I want to thank all of the fans who showed up to watch us. This is also such a big win for us because we are a school of about 100 students beating a school with nearly 1,800 students.”

The Lone Pine Lady Eagles will be making their longest trip of the season to play Mission College Preparatory High School in San Luis Obispo in the finals. This game will be played at 4:30 p.m. today in San Luis Obispo.