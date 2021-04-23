Lone Pine pummels the Huskies

The Lone Pine High School Golden Eagles varsity softball team played at home against Mammoth Monday afternoon, sending the Huskies home after beating them 18-2 in five innings.
Some of the stand out performances came from Madison Reiser, who pitched two scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Yarelin Lopez also had a good game pitching with 0 earned runs in two innings.
On offense, Betzy Alvarado had a great day at the plate. She went 2-3 with 3 RBIs. Djenna Garnotel went 2-4 and also had 3 RBIs.
Some of the other notable performances at the plate came from Jimena Martinez, 3-4 and Madison Reiser, 2-4. Mariella Nava made some outstanding plays behind the plate and picked off one runner at first base.
A special shoutout goes to Mia Quezada, who hit a 1-2 with 2 walks, a double, and an RBI in her first high school game, according to coach Joey Kinberg.

