Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Reservation plans Earth Day event
The Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Reservation invites the community to participate in the eighth annual Lone Pine Tribal Earth Day Celebration from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
This year’s theme is “Traditional Ecological Knowledge: Live it, Teach it.”
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Lone Pine Tribal Earth Day Celebration will take place outdoors at the Tribal Community Center parking lot located at 975 Teya Road, Lone Pine.
The event schedule includes:
• 9 a.m. - 10 a.m., Reservation roads clean-up.
Meet at the Tribal Gymnasium parking lot at 9 a.m. Groups will be assigned to designated roadways for a team clean-up activity. Bring hats, gloves and sunscreen. (safety vests, trash grabbers, and water bottles will be supplied.)
• 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Community Outreach Fair, Community Center parking lot
• Noon -12:30 p.m., participant luncheon, “to-go” lunches will be provided.
Collaborative partners include the Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Reservation Administration, Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Reservation Environmental Department, and the Owens Valley Career Development Center – Lone Pine Tribal TANF.
For more information, contact Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Reservation Environmental Director Mel Joseph, (760) 876-4690.
