Lone Pine group expands grant program

Inyo County was recently notified that the Metabolic Studio has awarded the county a grant for $100,000 in support of the Community Resiliency Grant Program.

The Metabolic Studio grant matches the county’s original allocation of $100,000 for the program, bringing the total available to local nonprofit organizations to $200,000.

The additional funding will allow the county to accept applications for a second round of grant awards. The deadline for applications for the second round of grants has been set for March 9, 2021.

The Community Resiliency Grant Program provides individual grants to nonprofit organizations in the county that were financially impacted by COVID-19, including loss of program revenues and increased expenses.

The county received and reviewed an excellent group of grant applications when the first application period closed on Jan. 29. In light of the additional Metabolic Studio funding, the grant review panel will be adjusting the amounts awarded to the 20 successful applicants.

The unallocated funds remaining after that review will then be available for the second round of grants, county officials said.

The online application and guidelines for the second round of grants have not changed and can be found on the county webpage, www.inyocounty.us, under the COVID-19 response section titled Reopening Inyo Businesses.

The matching grant was proposed by Lauren Bon of the Metabolic Studio and represents the Studio’s latest engagement in the 13-year relationship between the Studio and the Owens Valley and Inyo County.

Inyo County officials expressed their gratitude to Bon, and the Metabolic Studio.

“The county is very excited and extremely grateful to the Metabolic Studio for its support” of the Community Resiliency Program, Jeff Griffiths, chairman of the Inyo County Board of Supervisors when the board officially accepted the grant at its Feb. 23 meeting.

“Many people in the county know Lauren and the Metabolic Studio for their art projects,” said Inyo County Fourth District Supervisor Jennifer Roeser, “but they are also extremely generous” as this grant shows. “Thank you.”

“We are grateful the that Metabolic Studio shares the county’s belief that these nonprofit entities are vital to our community and need our support” since they have continued to provide services and programs ranging from helping with medical issues to creating uplifting artistic and entertainment events during the ongoing pandemic, said Griffiths.

The grant program will expand Inyo County’s efforts to support local economic and community resiliency, and to offset COVID-19 related economic hardships, he said.

The Community Resiliency Grant Program will provide up to $10,000 to local nonprofit organizations that play an important role in supporting the local economy, improving quality of life in Inyo County, and addressing unmet needs of those in the community most severely impacted by COVID-19, added Griffiths.

Additional terms, conditions and information and the online application can be found on the Inyo County webpage, www.inyocounty.us, under the COVID-19 response section titled Reopening Inyo Businesses.

Interested organizations can also send questions via email to businessinfo@inyocounty.us or call (760) 878-8457.

Individual, one-time grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded to successful nonprofit applicants that were financially impacted by COVID-19, including loss of program revenues and increased expenses. To be eligible to apply for the grants, nonprofit organizations must meet these minimal qualifications and conditions:

· Losses must have occurred from March 1, 2020, through Dec. 30, 2020

· Must adequately demonstrate that funding is necessary due to the financial impacts of COVID-19 and will be used to mitigate these impacts

·Must be a legally organized nonprofit entity under Internal Revenue Code Section 501

·Must primarily serve the residents of Inyo County

·Must directly provide services or goods that are available to, or benefit, the general public

· Cannot be exclusively engaged in lobbying

·Cannot be primarily engaged in distributing funds to other organizations or individuals

· Cannot use grant funds for an inherently religious purpose (see guidelines for exceptions)

· Cannot be any of the following: An educational institution; a social, recreational, sports or booster club; a private foundation.

The grant applications will be evaluated based on the following:

· A high-quality written narrative including:

– A description of the organization including, mission, goals and history in Inyo County

– A description of significant community benefit in the past and during COVID-19

– A description of the direct and indirect impacts to services during the pandemic

– A description of the intended uses of the grant funds

· Outline of COVID-19 financial impacts supported by comparative financial statements and tax returns

·Community Benefit, particularly agencies that serve the needs of our disenfranchised or disadvantaged citizens, thereby improving the quality of life in Inyo County.