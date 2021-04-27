Lone Pine football hosts first and only home football game of 2021

The Lone Pine Eagles played their one and only high school football game on their home field against the Trona Tornados on Friday, April 16, ultimately losing the match-up, 72-42.

Playing eight-man football, both Lone Pine and Trona suited up 10 players for the Friday night contest.

Both teams scored on quick strikes and long drives in the first half, with Lone Pine taking a 28-24 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Tornados reeled off a number of TD drives, and the Eagles also put up plenty of points. But Lone Pine would ultimately fall by a final score of 72-42.

Coach Bryan Ashley summed up the game and the work the team put in before playing the only game in their 2021 season:

“I am so proud of this team and the effort that they showed on Friday night! They never quit even at times when playing with 6-7 players in the second half. This team has been together since October and has battled through constant adversity throughout the season. Their commitment to the team has been extraordinary. That have been battling through setbacks on a weekly if not daily basis (with scheduling and COVID guidelines) all the way to the end. It was very gratifying to see the Eagles get their wish and play a good opponent on a Friday night under the lights!

“I just wanted to thank the staff at Lone Pine High School and the community for their ongoing support of the football program this season! I could not do this alone without their support as well as the dedicated staff that I work with on a daily basis, coach Dean Chavez Jr., coach Shawn Andreas and trainer Dave Daughtry Jr.

Ashley said the seniors leaving the team this year will be missed and he wanted to thank them for their commitment to the football program. The seniors are Neftali Ruiz, Shivam Bhakta, Almir Perez and Matt Button.

“Coaching is a blessing, I am thankful for the opportunity to coach at Lone Pine High School,” Ashley said. “As always, it has been an honor and privilege to coach this outstanding group of student-athletes.”

Game statistics

Passing: Quarterback Matt Button was 7 for 21, for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Receiving: Paul Olin, 2 catches for 45 yards; Shivan Bhakta, 2 catches for 36 yards and a touchdown; Chris Dominguez, 3 catches for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Rushing: Matt Button, 120 yards, 2 touchdowns; Paul Olin, 89 yards; Chris Dominguez, 98 yards, 2 touchdowns.

On defense, all of the Eagles tallied tackles, including Matt Button, Jose Castro, Tristan Ashley, Paul Olin, Almir Perez, Jayden Daughtry, Neftali Ruiz, and Shivam Bhakta, and Jose Castro and Shivam Bhakta each had an interception.