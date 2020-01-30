Local sports wrap-up

Area high school hoops

BIG PINE – After defeating Lee Vining by 39 points just two weeks ago, the Big Pine Warriors on Tuesday trailed the Lee Vining Tigers pretty much up until the last two minutes of the game but were able to grab the win, 54-51. Lee Vining, which once led by 13, trailed by 5 in the final seconds before hitting a bucket with 7 seconds left in the game to narrow the Warrior’s margin of victory.

Lee Vining caught Big Pine off guard early and often, as they hit 7 of 10 behind the arc in the first half. Five of those 3-pointers came in the first period, helping Lee Vining open up a 13 point lead.

Big Pine’s Chris Turner, playing the last couple of weeks with a sprained ankle, would out-score Lee Vining in the second period, as he dropped 10 of Big Pine’s 15 second-period points. Lee Vining was held to 7 in the period.

“Although we defeated Lee Vining easily the first time, we have to give them credit for playing us so well,” Big Pine coach Bob Church said. “We didn’t shoot well at all and our energy level was not great. However, I have to give our boys – a lot of credit too – because they believed that they could come back for the win.”

BP stats vs. Lee Vining

Chris Turner, 30 pts., 7 rebounds, 3 assts., 4 steals

Joey Huston, 11 pts., 12 rebounds, 2 assts., 4 steals

Evan Fuller, 5 pts., 1 rebound, 1 steal

Audey Begay, 3 pts., 9 rebounds, 2 assts., 2 steals

Gio Talamantes, 3 pts., 3 rebounds, 1 asst., 1 steal

Andrew Barlow, 2 pts., 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Martin Woollard – did not play due to illness.

Big Pine will take on Immanuel Christian Friday, game time 5:30 p.m. Then Saturday, the Warriors will play Baker Valley at 6 p.m. There is no girl’s varsity game either night.

BISHOP – The Bishop Union High School varsity basketball teams are scheduled to play against Desert at Desert Jan. 31.

The Bronco boys are 12-6 overall, 5-1, in league, and the girls are 5-10 overall and 3-2 in league. They will take the court at 6 p.m. The girls team is 6-10 overall, 4-2 in league play and their game starts at 4:30 p.m.

Lone Pine – The Lone Pine Golden Eagles destroyed Baker on Thursday, 57-24, at Baker. The Eagles commanded the scoreboard throughout the entire game, opening with 16 unanswered points in the first period. The Braves rallied in the third period, scoring 19 points, but the Eagles topped them again, scoring 21 points.

Lone Pine boys and girls team will be taking on Mammoth at home on Jan. 30.

Bishop soccer

The Bishop Union High School boys soccer team beat California City Tuesday, 7-0, in California City. Results for the girls game were not available at press time. With a 7-1-1 record in the High Desert League, the boys team is in second to Rosamond.

The Broncos are scheduled to face off against Boron today at home with the girls starting at 3 p.m. and the boys starting at 5 p.m.