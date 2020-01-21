Local sports wrap-up

Area high school hoops

BIG PINE – The Big Pine Warriors on Friday lost to Mojave, 59-48, and while the Warriors gave up much in height, quickness, and speed, they never lacked in the heart department.

With the Mustangs relentless fast-break helping them to a 21-point halftime lead, the Warriors could have easily packed it in. With a heart check at half time, the Warriors came out and scored on their first three possessions and slowed Mojave’s transition offense, cutting Mojave’s lead to 13. The Warriors out-scored the Mustangs 31-21 in that second half and would only trail by eight with just two minutes remaining in the ball game. In that second half, Audie Begay would find the bottom of the net with three 3-pointers, Gio Talamantes would hit two of his own and Joey Huston would contribute 10 of his team-high 12 points. Andrew Barlow, Chris Turner and Evan Fuller would each have a second-half basket.

“Both coach Davis and I are extremely proud of how our team responded, especially in that second half, outplaying the Mustangs,” Warriors coach Bob Church said. “Mojaves’ starting five of eight total players accounted for 43 of their 59 points, so it was nice to see that we were playing against their top five most of the night. The guys really stepped up and showed their heart!”

Big Pine stats vs. Mojave

Joey Huston, 12 pts., 12 rebounds, 2 assts., 2 steals

Chris Turner, 11 pts., 12 rebounds, 4 assts., 4 steals

Audie Begay, 9 pts., 6 rebounds, 2 assts., 1 steal

Evan Fuller, 8 pts., 2 rebounds, 1 asst., 1 steal

Gio Talamantes, 6 pts., 4 rebounds, 3 assts., 2 steals

Andrew Barlow, 2 pts., 6 rebounds, 1 steal

Martin Woollard did not score.

The Big Pine Lady Warriors on Friday, handily beat Mojave, 44-15. The Lady Warriors blanked the Mustangs 10-0 in the first quarter and never looked back.

Big Pine travels to Lone Pine today with the Big Pine boys varsity game to follow the girls varsity game that starts at 5 p.m.

The Big Pine boys are 5-2 overall and 2-0 in league play while the girls are 2-7 overall and 1-3 in league play.

BISHOP – The Bishop Union High School boys varsity basketball team defeated Kern Valley Friday, 59-54, in Kern Valley. The game remained tight throughout the four quarters.

The Bishop Lady Broncos, however, lost to Kern Valley, 48-26, Friday.

The Broncos are scheduled to play at home today against Frazier Mountain.

The Bronco boys are 10-6 overall, 4-1, in league, and the girls are 4-10 overall and 3-2 in league.

Lone Pine – The Lone Pine High School Golden Eagles varsity boys basketball team topped Trona Friday, 48-34, at home. The Eagles started off a little sluggish before picking up the pace in the second half.

The Lady Eagles made quick work of Trona, 48-23, Friday.

The Eagles are scheduled to take on Big Pine today.

Bishop soccer

The Bishop Union High School soccer teams are scheduled to take on Rosamond Jan. 21. The boys are 7-3-1 overall, and the girls are 7-4-2 overall.