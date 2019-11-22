Local sports report (Nov. 22)

Bishop Union High School Soccer

The Bishop Broncos girls varsity soccer team on Tuesday, Nov. 19, played its first game of the season against the Mammoth High School Huskies.

The Broncos had a 4-0 lead going into halftime and ended the game adding three more goals with a final score of 7-0. In the first half, Haley Yarborough had two goals while Daniela Santana and Gisell Mora each add one. The three second-half goals were scored from Julianna Jackson, Cynthia Gonzales and Taylor Dailey.

The Bishop varsity boys soccer team tied with Mammoth, 1-1, Nov. 19.

The girls team was scheduled to take on Big Bear on Friday, Nov. 22.

Both teams will be heading back to Mammoth on Tuesday, Dec. 3, with the girls playing at 3 p.m. and the boys playing at 5 p.m.

Area basketball

BISHOP – The Bishop High School JV girls and boys basketball games scheduled for Nov. 19 vs. Lee Vining were canceled and rescheduled for 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. respectively Dec. 3 at Lee Vining. The varsity teams are scheduled to take part in the Serpent Classic Dec. 5-Dec. 7.

BIG PINE – The Lone Pine High School Eagles travel to Bishop for a non-conference 6:30 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The Eagles are scheduled to take on Boron at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.

Bishop wrestling

The Bishop Union High School wrestling teams are scheduled to play Desert at Desert on Thursday, Dec. 12. The JV matches begin at 5 p.m. with the varsity following at 5 p.m.