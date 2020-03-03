Local sports (March 3)

Area high school

baseball

BISHOP – The Bishop Union High School varsity baseball team lost a home opener Friday to Burroughs, 8-4, in five innings. The game was called due to darkness.

Offense

• Breaden Gillem, 2-2 single, triple, walk and an RBI

• Wesley Pettet, 1-2 with a run scored

• Landon Kruse, 1-3, 2 RBIs

• Ace Selters, 1-2, w/run scored

• Clay Omohundro, 1-3, w/RBI

• Billy McKinzey, 1-1, with a double and a run scored.

• Abert Cano reached on a fielder’s choice and scored a run.

Pitching

Starting pitcher Ace Selters threw 70 pitches in 3 innings of work, faced 18 batters, struck out 1, walked 2, gave up 3 hits, and 2 earned runs.

Landon Kruse threw 57 pitches in 2 innings of work, struck out 5, walked 3, gave up 2 hits, and 1 earned run.

Next up for Bishop, four games at Yerington tourney Friday and Saturday. Then on Tuesday the Broncos will play at home against Lone Pine on March 10.

Lone Pine – Lone Pine High School varsity baseball team beat Cal City, 6-5, Thursday at Cal City. Kristoper Nelson pitched 3 innings, striking out 5, A.C. Ray pitched 1 and 2/3 innings, striking out 3, and Johnny Shepherd pitched 1/3 inning, striking out 1. On the offense side Ray went 2-3 with 2 doubles, Danny Mendoza and Michael Ditmar also added a double each as well. Coach Mike Button said it was a good outing for the team’s first game .

The Golden Eagles were scheduled to take on the Vasquez Mustangs Monday.

Area high school

softball

BISHOP – The Bishop Union High School varsity softball team is set to play Truckee on Saturday during the Yerington Tournament at Pat Peeples Field.

LONE PINE – The Lone Pine High School varsity softball team crushed Cal City, 17-10, Thursday at Cal City.

Coach Liz Jones said this game was a good pre-season start for the Lady Eagles.

“We had 21 hits total as a team, and Cal City was able to put the ball in play enough for our defense to get some needed fielding experience.” Jones said. “Everyone had some playing time as well. This is going to be a fun season – this group is young and talented.”

Pitching

• Madison Reiser pitched 4 innings with only 3 hits and racked up 6 K’s

• Yairelin Lopez finished the game, pitching 3 innings for 4 hits and 2 K’s

LP stats vs. Cal City

• Dominique Enriquez, 1/3 and 1 RBI

• Betzy Alvarado, 2/5

• Djenna Garnotel, 1 RBI

• Mariela Nava, 4/6 and 1 RBI

• Daisy Gutierrez, 3/5, with 3 doubles and 6 RBIs

•Brisa Gutierrez, 2/2 with a double and 1 RBI

• Kayla Daughtry, 3/4 and 3 RBIs

• Madison Reiser, 3/5 and 2 RBIs

• Yairelin Lopez, 3/5 and 1 RBI

The Lady Eagles were scheduled to take on Vasquez at home on Monday.