Local sports briefs

Big Pine High School football canceled

The Big Pine High School’s eight-man football team began with an 11-man roster. The Warriors are unable to continue the season with a roster of less than eight players now.

The remaining games on the Warrior football schedule will be canceled.

Bishop volleyball tops Kern Valley

The Broncos headed to their rival school to continue their league play last week against Kern Valley. The Broncos JV team kept up with their winning streak, beating Kern in two straight sets. both with scores of 25-17. Coach Ruth Watterson said her player of the game would have to be Lindsay Rowan. “She was aggressive and made some really great points.” The varsity team started their game, beating the Broncs in three straight sets. In the first set Bishop took a running, lead beating Kern 25-17, they came out on top again in the second set winning 25-18. In the third set, the Broncos turned up the heat winning 25-14.