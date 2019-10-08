Local sports

Bishop football takes down Sierra

It was a long, but productive trip for the Bishop Broncos to Tollhouse Friday night for a match-up with Sierra High School.

The Broncos easily took the game, 47-0

Steven Paco had a big night rushing for four touchdowns. Paco also had an interception on defense and a key punt return. He was named the team’s offensive player of the game.

Darren Dondero was named defensive player of the game. The senior linebacker made a team high six solo tackles.

Luke McClean handled kickoff duties making a couple key tackles on special teams, earning special teams player of the game honors.

McClean also ran for a score and caught a touchdown pass for the third consecutive game.

Kennedy Batchelder was named overall player of the game after a great night blocking on the offensive line and also for turning in some of the biggest hits of the night defensively.

Next up the Broncos host rival Kern Valley for Senior Night.

City of Bishop co-ed soccer

The city of Bishop coed soccer league’s standings are as follows:

• Bishop FC, 6 wins, 0 losses, 0 ties, 12 points

• FC Niupy, 4 wins, 2 losses, 0 ties, 8 points

• Tapatio, 4 wins, 2 loss, 0 ties, 8 points

• La Real Amigos, 3 wins, 3 losses, 0 ties, 6 points

• Subject to Change, 3 win, 3 losses, 0 ties, 6 points

• Jacona, 3 wins, 3 loss, 0 ties, 6 points

• Movin on Up, 1 wins, 5 losses, 0 ties, 2 points

• Good Girls Gone Bad, 0 wins, 6 losses, 0 ties, 0 points

Co-ed soccer league games are held on Friday Saturday and Sunday nights at Bishop City Park.

Bishop High School tennis

The Bishop High School tennis team takes on Rosamond at 1 p.m. today at Bishop City Park.

The tennis team is coming off of a 4-5 loss to Desert on Oct. 3.

The team will go on to face off against Kern Valley at 1 p.m. Oct. at Kern Valley.

Bishop High School cross county

The Bishop High School cross country team will be running at Kern Valley at 3 p.m. Wednesday after its competition against Desert on Oct. 2.