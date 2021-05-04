Local Rotary clubs, Salvation Army team up to help homeless
The Bishop Rotary and Bishop Sunrise Rotary clubs are raising money for the Bishop Salvation Army to help with temporary shelter for homeless people.
One of the hardships for the homeless population in Bishop is that there are no facilities they can use to take a shower, clean-up and spend a night or two indoors, the clubs noted Monday. Many of the facilities that were available in the past have closed because of the COVID emergency, which also increased the homeless population.
The Bishop Salvation Army has stepped in to provide motel rooms for families and individuals who need a place to spend a night or two. But the Salvation Army needs money to rent these rooms and the money has run out.
The Bishop Rotary clubs hope to fill this need.
The Bishop Rotary clubs have set up a GoFundMe page with the Bishop Rotary Foundation to accept tax deductible donations to give to the Salvation Army. All proceeds will be donated to the Salvation Army.
Those interested in assisting the homeless can go to https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/help-for-salvation-army.
Donation links also can be found on the Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club Facebook or web page.
