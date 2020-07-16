Local Rotary Clubs launch pandemic task force

The Rotary Clubs of Bishop have created a pandemic task Force to target and assist with the ongoing and fluid needs of the community during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the launch of this task force the clubs have created a data base for those who need assistance with groceries or other errands and those who want to volunteer their time or resources.

There are many ways to support the community and local families during the continuing COVID-19 crisis. Read on for opportunities to donate or volunteer your time.

Many local businesses are starting to provide more of their traditional goods and services. Please support them as they get back on their feet. If you’re not comfortable going out, many businesses are selling gift cards or doing home and curbside deliveries Check out the Bishop Chamber of Commerce website for a list of restaurants and businesses.

If you are looking for assistance

People with non-medical COVID-19 related assistance needs may call (760) 878-8559. You will be directed to the appropriate organization or agency.

Looking to volunteer?

Inyo Mono Advocates for Community Action (IMACA) has volunteer opportunities at its food bank to pack the over 1,200 bags of food they are now providing folks in the area. As the need in the community has grown, so has the need for volunteers. Please call Jeannie to volunteer to help pack food at (760) 873-8557, ext. 115. The organization’s housing department also is in need of volunteers – same phone number, ext. 109.

Make donations

IMACA

Inyo-Mono Advocates for Community Action is providing food and hotel vouchers to people facing emergencies and economic hardships. You can donate to IMACA via a “donate” button their web page: https://www.imaca.net/take-action

St. Vincent de Paul

St. Vincent de Paul is providing a variety of types of assistance (food, utility bills, temporary shelter, laundry, transportation needs, etc.) tailored to the needs of individuals and families experiencing hardships. You can donate to their efforts via the “donate” button on this page:

https://svdpbishop.org/donations . Checks can be made out to St. Vincent de Paul and sent to St. Vincent de Paul c/o Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 849 Home St., Bishop, CA 93514

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is providing “grab-and-go” lunches three days a week and “grab-and-go” breakfasts on Sundays. You can donate to the Salvation Army by sending a check to 621 W Line St., Bishop 93514. Their current food bank needs: 1. Crackers, 2. Chili, 3. Tuna, 4. Jelly, 5. Rice, 6. Beans in bags, 7. Snack foods, 8. Single-size fruit cups or Jello cups or pudding cups, 9. Soups 10. Canned fruit, 11. Small box of cereal, 12. Vienna sausages

Bishop United

Methodist Church

The Bishop United Methodist Church has volunteer personal shoppers to assist people in Lone Pine and Bishop. The church also is providing food assistance from its food pantry and has a long-standing Nicodemus Fund to provide emergency financial help to people in need. The church has also established a new COVID-19 emergency fund for persons affected by the COVID-19 situation who have emergency needs. To donate to either or both of these funds, send a check made out to BUMC with COVID Fund and/or Nicodemus Fund in the memo line and mail to: Bishop First United Methodist Church 205 N. Fowler St., Bishop, CA 93514.

They are in the process of re-starting their soup kitchen in a “grab-and-go” capacity.

Wild Iris

Wild Iris’ work to provide free and confidential support for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, or child abuse and their families takes on added urgency. You can donate to their work via the “donate” button on this page: https://wild-iris.org/get-involved/donate/Eastern Sierra Continuum of Care

The ESCOC is a coalition of service providers in Alpine, Inyo and Mono counties dedicated to ending the cycle of homelessness. ESCOC provides street outreach, emergency shelter, transitional housing, permanent supportive housing, rapid rehousing and other assistance to individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Donations can be made at: https://www.easternsierracoc.org/

Amazon Smiles

Please buy locally whenever possible. However, if you do shop at Amazon, go to smile.amazon.com and choose Bishop Rotary Foundation as your charity. The funds will be distributed to the organizations mentioned above.