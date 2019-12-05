Local retailers rally for new Shop Local Raffle

For the new Shop Local Raffle, the chamber reports the following have the following have signed up so far: Alpine Signs, Anne Marie’s, Bee Gee Beauty Supply, Ben Franklin, Bishop Real Estate, Bishop Twin Theatre, Body n Soul, Dwayne’s Friendly Pharmacy, Eastern Sierra Realty, Eastside Sports, Eastside Guesthouse, Erick Schat’s Bakery, Fendon’s Furniture, Frank Serrano Gallery, Giggle Springs, Good Earth Yogurt, Great Basin Bakery, High Country Lumber, High Sierra Energy Foundation, Holy Smoke, Home Lumber, Inyo Council for the Arts, La Casita, Looney Bean, Luxe Salon, Mountain Rambler, Nordic Lilly, Nuts n Twigs, Pupfish Café, Rockiwest, Subway, Reagans Sporting Goods, The Rummage Company, Rusty’s, Toggery and Spellbinder Books.

Shoppers are encouraged to stop by any of the above and enter the raffle now through Saturday. One entry per person per location. Last chance to enter will be on Saturday evening, winners will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 10. Prizes include gift certificates to the participating merchants and the grand prize is a $500 local shopping spree to the chamber-member businesses of the winner’s choice.

For more information, call the chamber, (760) 873-8405.

For more information about the Bishop Christmas parade, tree lighting and Street of Lights, see today's (Dec. 5) edition of The Inyo Register.