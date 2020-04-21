Local event planned for Child Abuse Prevention Month

On Friday, April 24, 2020, the Inyo County Health and Human Services will be recognizing Children’s Memorial Day. Annually, Inyo County sponsors a Children’s Memorial Flag Raising Day.

However, in light of the current pandemic, the county is encouraging residents throughout the county to stop at 10 a.m. to take a moment of silence for those children lost to violence and abuse.

The Children’s Memorial Day was established by the California Assembly in April 1997, which formally declared the fourth Friday in April as a statewide annual observance day: on the fourth Friday in April every year the Children’s Memorial Flag is to be flown statewide in memory of the thousands of California young lives lost to violence in the previous year.

Inyo County is committed to promoting and developing the capacity of families and communities to care for and protect vulnerable children and youth, and to maximizing the potential of every child in Inyo County by supporting healthy child development, and by surrounding children with positive relationships and experiences they are more likely to grow into confident, caring and productive adults.