Local churches find ways to stay connected – Religious groups use the internet to remain united during outbreak

In the face of state and federal recommendations and mandates regarding large gatherings, area churches are finding creative ways to stay connected and keep parishioners safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our first concern is keeping everyone safe, while also having some way of speaking to the panic and fear,” said Father Cam Lemons from St. Timothy's Anglican Church and president of the Bishop Ministerial Association. “We want to make sure people are utilizing their spiritual resources and their relationship with the Lord to help give them courage and wisdom for how to proceed.”

Many area churches, including Bishop Creek Community Church, have gone digital, utilizing Facebook Live to stream services so that those who are staying home can continue to stay connected with their congregation.

St. Timothy’s also has started streaming its services through Facebook Live. Lemons said the church has encouraged its elderly and those with compromised immune systems to remain home. He's also been calling them and working to keep them connected with their church family, he said.

“Some folks from the church are helping run errands for our elderly members so they won't have to go the grocery store,” Lemons said. “We've also started having regular devotional emails so people can utilize this hunker-down-time to grow and learn in their faith. We're encouraging our members to give to the local food pantries as well, to help make sure there's a supply for those who will be in need of food during this time.”

The First United Methodist Church has suspended its in-person services, but has begun streaming services on Facebook Live for the next two weeks, with service starting at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.

The soup kitchen, which is held Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Methodist Church's Fellowship Hall, has been altered. Rather than serving a hot, sit-down meal, the church will be passing out bagged lunches. The shower ministry will continue as normal.

The pandemic doesn't change the fact that the weather for the next several days is predicted to be bitter cold, and there are still people in need. The Salvation Army in Bishop will remain open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for the food pantry, as well as for the homeless to have a place to stay warm, fellowship and have a snack.

“I cannot turn my/our homeless people away in these times; they too need a place to go,” said Sherry O'Connell from the Salvation Army. “Pray all goes well and safely for all.”

Bishop Joseph Brennan, under whose care are the Catholic churches of the Owens Valley, canceled all public events through March 29. There will be no Mass or religious education classes, nor will there be any special events and the church office will be closed.

“We need to spend these two weeks that we're not celebrating together, on our knees praying for a good outcome in this virus,” said Father John Gracey of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Bishop. “Pray for people to get better. The devil rejoices when we do not celebrate the goodness of God, so be sure to do that while we're apart.”

Brennan's decision had just been made as of press time Monday. Gracey said he will be looking into creative alternatives to help keep the congregation connected. He did note that the Catholic Church does have broadcast Mass on TV several times per day, as well as online prayer groups.

Grace Lutheran Church has canceled its mid-week Lenten dinner and service, however, the Sunday services are planned to continue, with careful consideration for sanitation, said Rev. Kent Puls.

The Grace Lutheran Pre-School is taking two weeks off.

“It's still new, but I think a lot of creative ideas will come from this,” Puls said, noting that churches throughout the region are making decisions based on what will be best for their unique congregations as more information becomes available.