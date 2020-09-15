Local businesses awarded Rotary grants
Thanks to fundraising efforts of Bishop Rotary Clubs and many generous donors, several local businesses will receive micro-grants intended to offset increased costs of doing business during and post COVID-19.
The program is designed to assist local businesses to improve service by purchasing health and safety equipment or enhancing web presence with online ordering, sales, and appointment software so they may continue to operate during and after the pandemic.
The Bishop Chamber of Commerce assisted by collecting online applications and organizing a volunteer panel to independently review and score the applications.
The program was open to any small business in Bishop or Big Pine, regardless of chamber membership. According to the chamber, 29 applications were received, requesting more than $65,000 in assistance.
“We knew we couldn’t fulfill all of the requests for assistance, but we are hopeful that the $8,500 awarded is helpful,” Tawni Thomson, executive director of the Bishop Chamber, said.
Fifteen businesses will receive grants ranging from $300 to $1,350. Recipients include: Albright Vending Service, Bishop Twin Theatre, C5 Studios, Discovery Point Preschool, Tri-County Fair & Event Center, FlowMotion Pilates, Laws Railroad Museum, McMurry’s Bar, Owens Valley Acupuncture, Pupfish Café, Sage to Summit, Sierra Mountain Center, The Rolling Chef, The Rubber Room and VFW Post #8988.
“We are very grateful to Bishop Rotary Clubs for organizing this fundraising effort to support our local businesses,” Thomson said. “Some businesses have had to make significant investments in order to keep operating in these changing times. This program will help them now and into the future.”
