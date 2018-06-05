Lions Fire triples in size

Community meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. today at Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center

Register Staff

The Lions Fire, burning near Mammoth Lakes has grown to 2,959 acres according to a press released issued Wednesday by the U.S. Forest Service.

A community meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. today at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center, 2510 Main St. in Mammoth Lakes. Interested members of the public are encouraged to attend. Fire management staff will be present to answer questions.

All lodging and recreational services are open in Mammoth Lakes and Devils Postpile National Monument.

The Pacific Crest Trail and the John Muir Trail are reported open as of Wednesday.

For more on this story, see today's (June 28) edition of The Inyo Register.