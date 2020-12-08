Pioneer Home Health Care on Friday night hosted Light Up a Life to honor friends and loved ones who have passed away. The facility’s Chaplain Patrick Thompson performed a song he had written for the occasion, and was joined by his wife, Greta, and the handful of participants in “Silent Night.”

Pioneer Home Health Care Administrator Ruby Allen and Cindy Slee hug after Slee turned on the Hospice Tree of Lights Friday during Pioneer’s Light Up a Life program Friday.

Photos by Terrance Vestal