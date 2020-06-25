Laws steams up for July 1 reopening

The Laws Museum and Historic Site has been approved to reopen and plans on doing so on July 1.

"We will be doing our best to keep you safe while visiting the museum by following all state, county, and city guidelines," said Raven Angeles, director of the Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site, in a release Thursday.

The museum's new hours of operation are Monday-Sunday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. For now, only six customers at a time in the reception center/gift shop. Museum staff ask visitors to please limit one family unit inside each display area at a time – "and thank you for protecting your fellow humans by respecting physical distancing and wearing masks."

Angeles said staff has been busy and have a few upgrades they hope visitors will enjoy. Improvements include new flooring in the medical building and the school house and Wells Fargo building have something new in store, too.

"We hope you love the new old planters next to the Fire House as much as we do," Angeles stated. "Thank you for your understanding, we are looking forward to seeing you back at Laws."

The Laws Museum and Historic Site is located 4.5 miles north of Bishop on Highway 6. For more information, call (760) 873-5950.