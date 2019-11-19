Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site hires exhibits manager, administrator News

The board of directors of Laws Museum is pleased to announce the selection of Raven Angeles as its museum administrator. Since beginning her employment as office manager in May 2019, Angeles has consistently met the highest professional standards in her position, according to the board. Her bookkeeping and office management expertise is matched by her problem-solving skills and her dedication to do what is best for the museum, staff, volunteers and visitors. The board looks forward to a new and exciting future for Laws Museum with Angeles on the team as the facility's administrator.

The Laws Museum experience is the result of the many years Howard Holland has dedicated to the museum as its exhibits manager. At the October meeting of the board of directors, Howard Holland announced his retirement and his intention to “pass the torch” to Katie Olson. Board members say they are thrilled to announce Olson has accepted the position of exhibits manager. Olson was elected to the Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site Board of Directors in June after retiring from a 38- year career with Walt Disney Imagineering. She brings a wealth of experience to the Laws Railroad Museum and board members are excited about her new role at the museum.

