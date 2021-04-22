Laws Museum and Historic Site to re-open Friday

The Laws Museum and Historic Site has announced that all indoor and outdoor exhibits will be open on Friday, April 23.

Museum hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week. Visitors are required to follow pandemic protocols to continue to protect themselves and others.

For now, only six customers at a time will be allowed in the reception center/gift shop. Museum staff ask that visitors limit one family unit inside each display area at a time.

“And thank you for protecting your fellow humans by respecting physical distancing and wearing masks,” museum staff stated in the site’s announcement.

Laws Museum and Historical Site is honored to be here to preserve the rich history of the Owens Valley community.

Museum staff is asking area residents to help them with ideas for events they would like to see take place at the facility.

“We can increase our capacity to do more at Laws Museum if we have more folks actively involved in helping out,” according to staff. “We have many requests to bring back Good Old Days, but it will take a team of volunteers for it to happen.”

For more information and to make suggestions, call the museum, (760) 873-5950 or send an email to lawsrailroadmuseum@gmail.com.