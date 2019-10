Lone Pine put together another solid team effort on Tuesday, defeating the Owens Valley Cubs in three straight games, 25-11, 25-10 and 25-12. The Lady Eagles are 12-1 in Hi-Lo league play, 19-10-1, overall.

Lone Pine will host the Immanuel Christian Crusaders today (Senior Night). This is a huge match for the Lady Eagles as they battle for a share of the Hi-Lo League Championship.