Lady Broncos lose soccer playoff, but count season as a success

The Lindsay Lady Cardinals soccer team on Friday hosted the Bishop Lady Broncos for the second round of CIF playoffs, ultimately beating the Broncos, 2-1, ending Bishop’s season.

With a very short bench, in the first half the Broncos were able to score first when Jaden Davis passed the ball to Alex Morales who found the back of the net. The Cardinals found the back of the net in the second half with the tying shot. The game went into two, 10-minute overtime halves where the Cardinals once again found the back of the net for the winning score.

Coach Bill Dailey reported the Bishop ladies played a very good and hard game. The Broncos had several scoring opportunities where the ball found the goal line but was just a few inches short of crossing. The Broncos would like to thank the Cardinals for the great game and great sportsmanship and look forward to hosting the Cardinals hopefully next season.

The Broncos would like to thank the community and their families for all the wonderful support during this trying year.

Due to COVID protocols, all of parents of players took time off of work to drive their personal vehicles to all away games, ensuring the players had a great year.

The Bishop Lady Broncos ended their season 5-1-0 in the regular season and lost in overtime in their first playoff game. Congratulations to the team and the three seniors that will embark on their future endeavors at college this fall.

The Bishop Lady Broncos have a very young team, and will lose three seniors with only two juniors returning next year. Dailey and coach Brian Simpson saw great improvement from all players this year and look forward this upcoming winter season. “Always practice hard, but play harder!”