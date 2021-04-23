Lady Broncos fly past Falcons
The Bishop Lady Broncos hosted the Frazier Mountain Falcons on April 20 and came away with a win.
The highly talented Falcons gave the Lady Broncos a run for their money. The Lady Broncos emerged victorious with a 5-2 win over the Falcons. That brought the teams record to 3-0 on the short, 2021 season.
This game was a real team effort. The Bronco defense stood strong, limiting the shots on goal and gave up only two goals against a talented Falcon attack.
The Broncos’ Jaden Davis scored three goals, while Jordan Pritchard and Alex Morales each picked up a goal. Brooklyn Braaten picked up three assists and Larissa Simpson had two assists.
Bishop Bronco Soccer would like to thank the community for their support presented on the Bishop Twin Theatre’s marquee, according to coach Bill Daily.
