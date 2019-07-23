LADWP unleashes waves of negative River Trail comments

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has unleashed waves of negative comments, questions and concerns about the draft environmental document for the proposed Lower Owens River Water Trail project.

Topping the list of possible remedies was the suggestion that the River Trail project be moved to a completely different section of the Lower Owens River instead of the current project site starting north of Lone Pine.

The department’s lengthy, detailed comments covered concerns about the River Trail’s potential impact on wetlands and groundwater, potential impacts to native animal species, maintenance issues, road construction and access issues, potential impacts to the area’s livestock operations, and maintenance and operational costs over the next 20 years.

For more on this story, see today's (July 23) edition of The Inyo Register.