LADWP announces deputy manager of Aqueduct Operations

Adam Perez has been selected as the new Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) Deputy Manager of the Aqueduct for the Water Operations Division. Perez will succeed the current Manager of Aqueduct Clarence Martin, upon his retirement later this year.

Perez’s appointment was effective Feb. 3. He will report directly to the LADWP Director of Water Operations Anselmo Collins.

“Adam’s experience in both engineering and environmental management coupled with his innate ability to connect with people and the community makes him a perfect fit for this position,” Collins said.

Perez has 20 years of experience in civil and geotechnical engineering, overseeing project management of capital improvement projects that include planning, design and constructing of facilities and structures, and working directly with communities to communicate project timelines and objectives.

“I am confident in our team of managers and staff here, and know that everyone will work hard to ensure a seamless transition over the next several months,” said Clarence Martin. “I have no doubt that under Adam’s leadership, LADWP will continue to strengthen ties in the Eastern Sierra and remain invested in the community. “

Prior to this promotion, Perez was the manager of Water Operations and Aqueduct Conservation, where he managed the balancing of water delivery to the city of Los Angeles with the department’s social, environmental and economical obligations in the Eastern Sierra. Perez also serves as the lead coordinator of the Adopt-A-School Program, which is part of LADWP’s education and outreach efforts in the Owens Valley.

“I am excited and eager to learn more under Clarence Martin’s direction, and look forward to continuing his work building vital partnerships, working closely with leasees, agency partnerships and local organizations throughout the Eastern Sierra,” Perez said. “Working, living and raising a family in the Eastern Sierra has been amazing over the last two years. As a family, we are branching out and exploring various new activities such as rock climbing, skiing, bird watching and hockey. Living here, I have also been able to build upon my passion as a fly fisherman. We look forward to our upcoming adventures.”

Perez will be located at the Bishop Administrative Office, 300 Mandich St.