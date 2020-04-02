LADWP announces closure of certain recreational areas in support of 'Safer at Home' order

In keeping with LADWP’s commitment to be good environmental stewards and promote the health and safety of the residents, visitors and employees in the Eastern Sierra, the following LADWP areas and/or locations are CLOSED to the public indefinitely in support of the Safer At Home Order: Owens River Gorge, including Control Gorge, Middle and Upper Gorge parking areas; and the parking areas at Happy and Sad Boulders.

LADWP will continue to monitor and assess the situation and announce further closures as necessary.

LADWP asks that everyone obey posted signs as trespassing is prohibited by law and encourages individuals to continue practicing social distancing and stay home to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

LADWP understands the public’s need to enjoy the benefits of nature during the COVID-19 pandemic. For people wishing to enjoy the outdoors, public health officials are advising people to walk, run, hike and bike in their local neighborhoods and maintain a social/physical distance of 6 feet or more.