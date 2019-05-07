Kingsley hosts RCRC board in Inyo County

By Terrance Vestal

Last week, the Rural County Representatives of California Board of Directors descended upon Death Valley for the 2019 County of the Chair Board of Directors Meeting in Inyo County. As is tradition, the RCRC Board of Directors holds one board meeting each year in the county of the RCRC chair.

This year’s meeting was held at the Oasis at Death Valley in Inyo County, and included a tour of various attractions within Death Valley National Park.

Kinglsey said about 50 people went on the trip.

“They were really impressed with Inyo County and Death Valley,” Kinglsey said Monday. “Many of them had never been to Death Valley and they said they are definitely coming back.”

The event concluded with the RCRC Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, where the board adopted support positions on a number of proposals currently making their way through the California Legislature, including Assembly Bill 1049 (Grayson) regarding the purchase of equipment for on-call volunteer fire departments, Senate Bill 445 (Allen), the “Wildfire, Drought, and Flood Protection Bond Act of 2020,” Assembly Constitutional Amendment 1 (Aguiar-Curry) related to affordable housing, and Senate Constitutional Amendment 1 (Allen) related to public housing projects.

