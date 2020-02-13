Kids Night Out returns

​City of Bishop Parks and Recreation is excited to bring back our monthly Kids Nights Out! To kick it off we will be holding a Gymnastics Kids Night Out Friday, Feb. 21 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. for ages 5-12 yrs. Dinner will be provided by Carl's Jr. with the choice of cheeseburger, hamburger or chicken stars meals. We will keep them active and provide crafts as well. The cost is $20 per child, space is limited to 25 children..

Due to the Spring Break in March, we will be skipping March and will continue with schedules dates through the summer. Stay tuned for the upcoming schedule.

For more information contact contact the Community Services Department at (760) 873-5863.