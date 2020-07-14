KIBS 100.7 FM welcomes San Diego radio duo

Bishop’s KIBS 100.7 radio station has welcomed the Sonya & Ken Show, a funny on-air personality duo from San Diego, to the airwaves. Ken Harrison and Sonya Hernandez are filling in for the vacationing morning personality, Gary Young, through July 24.

“No one can ever replace the legendary Gary Young,” said Harrison. “We are honored to have been invited to fill in for him for a few weeks.”

Harrison, a frequent visitor to the Eastern Sierra since the 1960s, has been a KIBS listener for years, while passing through Bishop on his way to his fishing spot at June Lake.

“I love local radio,” said Harrison, having worked at some smaller stations in San Diego.

Locally, Harrison is known for announcing the annual Lone Pine Film Festival Parade, as well as MC for the festival’s karaoke contest, and does a stand-up comedy show each year.

Hernandez, a mother of five, previously worked at several stations in San Diego, including doing show preparation for then long-running, top-rated morning funny crew of the Jeff and Jer Showgram.

Hernandez and Harrison actually met in the 1970s in Palomar College’s radio and TV courses, a school known for educating and placing numerous air personalities into the industry. The pair actually dated a few times back then.

Over the decades, they and their families stayed in touch. Ten years ago, Sonya went to work for Ken’s former business, California Comedy Traffic Schools.

“She’s the funniest person I know,” said Harrison, who had her teaching comedy traffic school classes all over Southern California.

Seven months ago, Ken and Sonya attended an annual San Diego radio reunion. Steve Miller and Lauren Brandt, KIBS’ owners, attended as well. (Brandt used to work at several San Diego radio stations.)

“I thought they’d make a cute couple,” Brandt said.

Both finding themselves single, the duo began dating, and visited the Eastside in May. During a tour of the station, Brandt just happened to mention that Young was taking some time off and wondered whom the station could get to fill in.

“Ken and I hadn’t been in a radio studio in 25 years, but on our first day, we picked up where we had left off in our radio careers. It was just like second nature,” said Sonya. “I think that fact that we’ve been friends for so long helps our conversations on the air. We were meant to be together, in life, and on the radio.”

“So far people seem to like us on the air. Their first night in town, someone came up to me and said they heard us on the radio that morning,” said Ken.

The Sonya & Ken Show starts at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday on KIBS FM 100.7, with radio repeater frequencies covering the Owens Valley, High Sierra and Western Nevada.

Longtime KIBS morning personality Gary Young returns on July 27.