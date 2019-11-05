Katie Kolker named interim Bishop Unified School District superintendent

The atmosphere at Monday's Bishop Unified School District Board of Trustees' meeting seemed a bit more lighter with the formal announcement that Superintendent Jon Ray, who had come under fire by teaching staff and community members, and trustees had parted ways.

That positive atmosphere became even more palpable when Board President Taylor Ludwick announced that Palisade Glacier High School Principal Katie Kolker had been named and accepted the interim superintended position.

"We know she has the trust of the staff and she is the one to calm the waters," Ludwick said.

Kolker said she was enthusiastic regarding the engagement of both district staff and the community recently.

"If I can be a conduit in moving in the right direction, that's what I want to do," Kolker said to the packed room in the Bishop Union High School Activities Center Monday. She said the keys would be avoiding the miscommunication and turmoil the district has gone through in the last few months.

The announcement and Kolker's statements were met with a loud round of applause.

"None of us want to go through what we've gone through," Ludwick said, regarding the selection of a future permanent superintendent. "We will seek lots of public comment and vet the candidates as much as possible. We will not rush it."

Kolker said, "We will be revisiting a lot of issues in the coming weeks," in response to Ray's controversial take on the McKinney-Vento Act and how it pertains to the education rights of stepparents.