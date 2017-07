Pictured are the players and coaches of this season’s Bishop Little League Junior All-Star team; front row, from left, Austin Chinzi, J.J. Williams, Robert Kershner, Braeden Gillem, Jordan Cooper, Abel Franco and Billy McKinzey; back, from left, Cameron Emme, Bryce Horowitz, Landin Kruse, coach Mark Kruse, coach Steve Omohundro and Ace Selters.

Photo by Steve Thomas/Thomas Photography and More