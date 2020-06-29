June Lake bar closed ‘to protect health, safety of public’

Mono County Health Officer Dr. Tom Boo Saturday ordered the immediate closure of the Tiger Bar in June Lake to protect the health and safety of the public, including Tiger Bar staff and patrons.

Boo stated that, “This enterprise has persistently failed to comply with state and county regulations for operating during the pandemic, and as a result, an Order of the Health Officer for the immediate closure of the Tiger Bar in June Lake was served today (Saturday) at 3:15 p.m. to the manager. The Tiger Bar will be required to submit a plan to the Mono County Health Department detailing how the business will correct the health and safety violations. The business may resume operations when this plan is approved.”

On May 25, the Tiger Bar self-attested through the county of Mono’s business portal that it would reopen in accordance with all state, federal and local requirements applicable to the operation of businesses generally, and restaurants specifically.

Between May 25 and June 8, Mono County received multiple individual complaints from members of the public concerning non-compliance by the Tiger Bar with state and local requirements regarding the use of face coverings and social distancing on the premises.

County personnel informed the business owner that they must comply with all applicable county, state and federal health and safety guidance related to COVID-19, including face covering mandates and social distancing or they risk closure by the county. Tiger Bar management has failed to implement the required changes, including ensuring safer spacing between patrons and staff, staff compliance with face coverings, and posting mandatory signage for the public. This lack of compliance creates an ongoing public health threat and necessitates the closure order.

“With cases of COVID-19 on the rise throughout the country, including in the areas from which many of our visitors live, the risk of increasing disease in Mono County is real and immediate,” Boo stated. “In order for our local economy to reactivate and recover, it is essential that businesses and patrons work together through safe practices, and neighborly courtesies to reduce the indiscriminate spread of the virus.”

Boo stated that “staying safe and protecting each other is something we can control. We invite you to join us in this effort and encourage you to showcase your safe practices and support of our local businesses by staying safe to stay open.”

Restaurants and bars are potentially high-risk settings for COVID-19 transmission. There are numerous new regulations for operating during the pandemic. Among the requirements, restaurants must ensure proper distancing between people who are not from the same household. In addition to providing space or barriers between tables, patrons should not be seated at bars unless at a distance of six feet or an impermeable barrier separates patrons from staff, as well as unrelated patrons from each other.

In addition, any staff who interact with the public must wear a mask or cloth face covering that covers the mouth and nose to decrease the chance of transmitting the virus.

For more information about rules and industry guidance for operating restaurant/bars and other businesses during the pandemic, visit the Business Resource page on the Mono County COVID-19 Portal or the California Department of Public Health website.

To report a violation in Mono County, email covid19violations@mono.ca.gov.

In the town of Mammoth Lakes, report a violation by contacting the Code Enforcement officer, (760) 965-3636.