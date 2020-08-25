Jack in the Box serves up gratitude for NIHD
Last Wednesday Jack In The Box restaurant provided Breakfast Jacks and wedge potatoes to Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s front line staff. Hamid Sharafatian, president of Envision Foods, LLC, of Jack In The Box restaurants, shown far left, said it was important to the local JITB store to recognize all the staff members for their dedication and commitment to the community and their profession. “This crisis has impacted our everyday life and your commitment to the community is truly admirable,” Sharafatian told the staff. Also on hand for the delivery was Hector Ramierez, JITB Regional Manager, second from left; and José Juan Torres, manager of the Bishop JITB, far right. Accepting the gift were NIHD Dietary Team members Chris Gaskill and Asia Gonzales, and Director of Clinical Nutrition Services Denice Hynd. Sharafatian and Ramierez drove up from and back to Los Angeles to personally make the presentation. Photo by Barbara Laughon/Northern Inyo Healthcare District
