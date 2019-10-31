Inyo firefighters help battle Kincade blaze

Big Pine, Bishop volunteers participate in statewide response effort

As the Kincade Fire rages in Sonoma County, four Inyo County firefighters have answered the state-wide call for mutual aid.

Big Pine volunteer firefighter Derek Carrington, along with firefighters James Janney, Tyler Ray and Capt. Lenny Chinzi from the Bishop Volunteer Fire Department have made the journey to Sonoma County to help fight the Kincade Fire.

“This benefits our community, in that our firefighters gain invaluable fire-fighting experience that they are able to bring home to aid us in our time of need,” said Bishop Fire Chief Joe Dell. “It also returns the favor for when resources from out of the area come help fight our fires, as they did for the Taboose, Pleasant Valley and Round fires.”

For more on this story, see today's (Oct. 31) edition of The Inyo Register.