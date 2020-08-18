Inyo County on state's county watch list (Inyo County COVID-19 update - Aug. 17)

As of Monday, Aug. 17, Inyo was placed on the list retroactively to Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 which has resulted in closure of indoor activities for the following additional industries effective at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 (modifications to operate outside or by pick-up may be made):

Gyms and fitness centers

Personal care services, like nail salons and body waxing

Hair salons and barbershops

Places of worship and cultural ceremonies, like weddings and funerals

Offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors

Shopping malls

Shops that offer tattoos, piercings and electrolysis may not be operated outdoors and must close. Also impacted are school districts, who are now required to open with distance learning. For more information visit: Monitoring List Information https://www.inyocounty.us/sites/default/files/2020-08/8.15.2020-Monitori...

Inyo County COVID number updates: Effective today, Aug. 17, the Inyo County COVID numbers update will not be included in the Monday situational update, but will be updated on the Inyo County COVID-19 websitehttps://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19 and issued as an independent update every weekday, excluding holidays. You can sign up to receive these updates by visiting https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19/local-updates or https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19/press-releases and registering in the COVID-19 Mailing List section.

Non-Compliance Results in Restraining Order for Local Business: On Aug. 12, Inyo County obtained a judicial restraining order against Two Brothers From Italy (Big Pine, CA) prohibiting them from continuing to violate the state and local COVID-19 health orders. The County was forced to commence this action after multiple failed attempts to gain Two Brothers’ voluntary compliance. The court order means that Two Brothers must suspend their operations until they are able to create, and adhere to, a business operations plan ensuring that they will no longer maintain an environment with such a high risk of COVID-19 transmission. For more information visit: Restraining Order Press Release

CRITICAL REMINDER - Failure to comply with Health Officer Orders places individuals and our community at increased risk of infection.Violation of Health Officer Orders may also result in a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment, fine, or both (Health and Safety Code §120295).