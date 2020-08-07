Inyo County sees two more deaths due to COVID-19

Inyo County’s Public Health Officer Dr. James Richardson received notification early Thursday morning of two deaths due to COVID-19. Both were residents of the Bishop Care Center. These are the first COVID-19 related deaths in Inyo County since April 24.

“It is with great sadness that I share this news with the public,” stated Richardson. “This outbreak at the Bishop Care Center drives home the critical nature of limiting your contacts and avoiding gatherings of people who may be infected. This is especially important if you have any contact with those most vulnerable to the disease, including the elderly and immune-compromised.”

The outbreak at the Bishop Care Center has pushed Inyo County’s total COVID-19 count to 86, with 48 recoveries and 3 total deaths; 515 tests are pending.

The Inyo County Health Officer is working with the California Department of Public Health to determine how this isolated outbreak will impact the county’s position on the county monitoring list. The state continues to analyze and track Inyo County’s data but has not yet made the determination to put Inyo County on the monitoring list. If the state does place Inyo on the monitoring list for more than three days, the state requires that indoor operations for several industries be closed. These industries include indoor gyms and fitness centers, personal care services like nail salons and waxing, churches and cultural ceremonies - including weddings and funerals, offices for non-critical infrastructure, and shopping malls. These industries will still be allowed to operate outdoors.

As California and the U.S. see rising numbers and uncontrolled spread of COVID-19, the importance of staying home and not attending gatherings or parties is paramount. If one must leave home to access essential services, it is the law in Inyo County to wear a face covering, maintain social distance, and wash your hands regularly. Residents of Inyo County should not be attending or hosting social gatherings of any kind.