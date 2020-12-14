Inyo County sees an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases over weekend

County health officials are requesting assistance from Inyo County residents: During the weekend of Dec. 12, Inyo County experienced a spike of 44 new COVID-19 confirmed cases. To date, this is the largest and most alarming spike in cases that Inyo County has experienced. The rapid and sharp increase in COVID-19 patients, coupled with seasonal illnesses and other emergent conditions, has resulted in Inyo County hospitals and emergency services being inundated and stretched to their capacity. The county is experiencing ER bed shortages, increased wait times, reduction of inpatient beds as patients are admitted, and difficulty transporting critical patients to specialty hospitals.

"Inyo County implores you to comply with the state mandated stay at home order. It is only once our numbers stabilize and our hospitals are not at capacity that we will be permitted to reopen."

Additionally, it is absolutely critical that if you have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been identified as a close contact to someone who has COVID-19 , that you follow the explicit isolation and quarantine guidance provided to you by Inyo County Public Health and if you are feeling ill stay home and contact your doctor.

CRITICAL REMINDER - Failure to comply with Health Officer Orders places individuals and our community at increased risk of infection. Violation of Health Officer Orders may also result in a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment, fine, or both (Health and Safety Code §120295).