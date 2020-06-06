Inyo County reports two new confirmed COVID-19 cases – total cases now 22

Inyo County’s Public Health Officer, Dr. James Richardson received notification today (June 6) from Northern Inyo Healthcare District regarding two new positive COVID-19 cases for Inyo County residents. Both new cases are individuals who share the same household with Inyo County’s most recent confirmed positive case on May 29. Three additional tests are pending from the same household. The current total of positive COVID-19 cases in Inyo County is now at 22.

Both of the new cases were tested for COVID-19 based on their close contact with case 20. Inyo County Public Health is conducting contact investigations to identify additional potential exposures. At this time both patients are isolated at home in the greater Bishop area.

As of June 5, Inyo County has 37 tests pending and 674 negative cases; 18 cases are reported as recovered. The turnaround time on test results is approximately 48 hours at this time.

The public must continue to practice preventative measures such as wearing a cloth or fabric face mask when conducting essential activities outside the home, avoiding contact with sick individuals, wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, practicing social distancing, and adherence to State and County Orders. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, coughing or shortness of breath, and think you may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

The County of Inyo, Northern Inyo Healthcare District, and Unified Command partners are committed to keeping Inyo County residents up to date with the most accurate information. You are encouraged to visit https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19 for the most recent press releases and community updates. You can also register your email so you receive all Inyo County COVID-19 information by clicking either Situation Update or Press Releases from the left-side menu.