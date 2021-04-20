Inyo County Public Health plans mass vaccination clinic in Bishop April 24 and April 25

Inyo County Public Health has scheduled a Pfizer mass vaccination clinic this weekend at the Tri-County Fairgrounds and is open to every Inyo resident older than 16.

Appointments are available: Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The vaccines are free for everyone. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ups will be welcome as availability allows.

Public Health is committed to providing a safe place for everyone to receive the vaccine. The information collected when booking your appointment is not shared with any other organizations and only used to verify individuals when they are checking in.

Book your appointment NOW by visiting: MyTurn.ca.gov

*Do you know someone that does not have an email address or mobile phone? Have them call the CA COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-422-4255*