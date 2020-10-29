Inyo County provides COVID-19 relief funding to local businesses
Inyo County has concluded its review of applications for small-business relief funding and is pleased to announce 78 local businesses will be benefiting from nearly $1 million in federal aid.
With funding provided through the CARES Act, Inyo County made available $800,000 for local businesses under the REVIVE program, which was approved by the Inyo County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 18. The REVIVE program was designed by the county as a mechanism for providing grant assistance to small, independently-owned businesses located in Inyo County, to aid in maintaining their business and workforce and thereby restoring vital and valuable local commerce.
Grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 were offered to eligible businesses that applied by the Sept. 18 deadline and met the expressed, written criteria. The county received a total of 102 grant applications, 78 of which were approved with an average of $10,256 being awarded to the grantees.
Inyo County business owners who applied for REVIVE funding were notified Oct. 23 whether they were selected for a grant. Successful applicants who complete the remaining required credentials will receive their funding no later than Nov. 6, 2020. The lion’s share of the funding – $624,300 – will be electronically transferred on Monday, Nov. 1 to 64 grantees who have already completed their paperwork.
Following is every recipient that will be receiving grant funding through the county’s REVIVE program:
Inyo County REVIVE Program 2020
Recipients and amounts
Alabama Hills Café and Bakery, Lone Pine, $20,000
Albright Vending Service, Bishop, $7,000
Alliance Bishop LLC, Bishop, $5,000
Amigo’s Mexican Restaurant, Bishop, $15,000
Anne Marie’s Home Boutique, Bishop, $10,000
Apogee Educational Assessments & Neuropathy, Bishop, $5,000
Astorga’s Family Restaurant LLC, Bishop, $7,500
Back Alley Bar and Grill, Bishop, $25,000
Bee Gee Beauty Supply & Salon, Bishop, $7,500
Bishop Chiropractic, Bishop, $10,000
Bishop Country Club, Inc., Bishop, $20,000
Bishop Jewelers, Bishop, $5,000
Bishop Twin Theatre, Bishop, $25,000
Bonanza Mexican Restaurant, Lone Pine, $6,000
China Ranch Dates, Inc., Southeast County, $15,000
Country Kitchen, Big Pine, $15,200
Coso Paya Face and Body, Bishop, $5,100
Crossfit Bishop, Bishop, $5,000
CrossFit Radiate/Inyo Box Strength & Conditioning, Bishop, $5,000
Cynthia’s Safaris, Southeast County, $5,000
Days Inn Bishop, Bishop, $10,000
DC Barbershop, Lone Pine, $5,000
Delights Hot Springs Resort, Southeast County, $20,000
Discovery Point Preschool & ELC, Bishop, $25,000
Eastside Sports, Inc., Bishop, $7,500
EZ Kampin Rentals, Lone Pine, $5,000
FlowMotion Pilates, Bishop, $7,500
Frontier Motel, Inc., Lone Pine, $10,000
Happy Trails and Tails Mobile Veterinary Services, Lone Pine, $6,000
High Sierra Outfitters, Lone Pine, $5,000
Home Town Catering, Bishop, $5,000
Independence Courthouse Motel, Independence, $12,350
Indy Coffee Roasting Company, Bishop, $7,500
Isabelle Nuckle – Massage Therapist, Bishop, $5,000
Jake’s Saloon, Lone Pine, $25,000
JoEllen Church – Pilates instructor, Bishop, $5,000
KIRAT’S LLC, Southeast County, $10,000
Lone Pine Budget Inn, Lone Pine, $15,000
Lone Pine Pizza Factory, Lone Pine, $20,000
Lone Star Bistro, Lone Pine, $7,500
Looney Bean of Bishop, Bishop, $10,000
Luxe Salon, Bishop, $6,000
Main Street Barber Shop, Bishop, $6,000
McMurry’s Bar, Bishop, $25,000
Merry Go Round, Lone Pine, $12,000
Mountainview Motel, Bishop, $5,000
Olancha RV & Mobile Home Park Inc., Olancha, $15,000
Owens Valley Acupuncture, Bishop, $7,500
Panamint Springs, Southeast County, $21,000
Parchers Resort, Bishop, $10,000
Pino Pies, Bishop, $5,000
Pupfish Café, Bishop, $10,000
Radicle Wellness LLC, Bishop, $5,000
Rusty’s Saloon & Grill, Inc., Bishop, $18,000
Sage to Summit LLC, Bishop, $5,000
Salon Noir, Bishop, $5,300
Salsa’s Taqueria II, Bishop, $10,000
Seasons Restaurant, Lone Pine, $25,000
Sierra Cottons & Wools, Bishop, $5,000
Sierra Mountain Center, Bishop, $6,500
Sierra Mountain Guides, Inc., Bishop, $5,000
Sierra Shanti Studio, Bishop, $5,000
Sierra Wilderness Seminars Inc., Lone Pine, $5,000
Splash of Color Beauty Salon, Lone Pine, $6,000
Tammi Chism Daycare, Bishop, $15,000
Tecopa Hot Springs Conservancy LLC, Southeast County, $5,000
Tecopa Hot Springs Resort, Southeast County, $7,500
The Bistro, Southeast County, $7,500
The Grill, Lone Pine, $15,000
The Imagination Lab, Bishop, $5,000
Timberline Motel, Lone Pine, $13,000
Top Notch Barber Shop, Bishop, $6,000
Totem Café Restaurant, Lone Pine, $15,000
Trails Motel, Lone Pine, $15,000
Vanity Salon, Bishop, $7,500
Vitality Wellness and Float Center, Bishop, $6,000
Whiskey Creek, Bishop, $5,200
Winnedumah Hotel, Independence, $12,350
Total: $800,000
Average award: $10,256
“On behalf of the Inyo County Board of Supervisors, we are excited to be able to provide some much-needed relief to local businesses who are and have been struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Board Chairperson Matt Kingsley. “Small, independently owned businesses are the backbone of our communities, and we felt it was imperative to help find a way to get some relief to these entrepreneurs, protecting their future and the overall health of the Inyo County economy.
“The REVIVE program that the county created allowed us to distribute some of the county’s CARES Act allocation beyond internal fiscal needs and out to the community, and we’re confident that the REVIVE grant awards will be another positive step in getting our local business sectors back on track. To that end, county staff should be commended for overseeing this program with enthusiasm, professionalism, and dedication – often working late after hours to review applications – as well as for doing their due diligence when thoughtfully selecting grant award recipients.”
For additional information, visit the REVIVE program, email businessinfo@inyocounty.us, or call (760) 878-8457.
