Inyo County provides COVID-19 relief funding to local businesses

Inyo County has concluded its review of applications for small-business relief funding and is pleased to announce 78 local businesses will be benefiting from nearly $1 million in federal aid.

With funding provided through the CARES Act, Inyo County made available $800,000 for local businesses under the REVIVE program, which was approved by the Inyo County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 18. The REVIVE program was designed by the county as a mechanism for providing grant assistance to small, independently-owned businesses located in Inyo County, to aid in maintaining their business and workforce and thereby restoring vital and valuable local commerce.

Grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 were offered to eligible businesses that applied by the Sept. 18 deadline and met the expressed, written criteria. The county received a total of 102 grant applications, 78 of which were approved with an average of $10,256 being awarded to the grantees.

Inyo County business owners who applied for REVIVE funding were notified Oct. 23 whether they were selected for a grant. Successful applicants who complete the remaining required credentials will receive their funding no later than Nov. 6, 2020. The lion’s share of the funding – $624,300 – will be electronically transferred on Monday, Nov. 1 to 64 grantees who have already completed their paperwork.

Following is every recipient that will be receiving grant funding through the county’s REVIVE program:

Inyo County REVIVE Program 2020

Recipients and amounts

Alabama Hills Café and Bakery, Lone Pine, $20,000

Albright Vending Service, Bishop, $7,000

Alliance Bishop LLC, Bishop, $5,000

Amigo’s Mexican Restaurant, Bishop, $15,000

Anne Marie’s Home Boutique, Bishop, $10,000

Apogee Educational Assessments & Neuropathy, Bishop, $5,000

Astorga’s Family Restaurant LLC, Bishop, $7,500

Back Alley Bar and Grill, Bishop, $25,000

Bee Gee Beauty Supply & Salon, Bishop, $7,500

Bishop Chiropractic, Bishop, $10,000

Bishop Country Club, Inc., Bishop, $20,000

Bishop Jewelers, Bishop, $5,000

Bishop Twin Theatre, Bishop, $25,000

Bonanza Mexican Restaurant, Lone Pine, $6,000

China Ranch Dates, Inc., Southeast County, $15,000

Country Kitchen, Big Pine, $15,200

Coso Paya Face and Body, Bishop, $5,100

Crossfit Bishop, Bishop, $5,000

CrossFit Radiate/Inyo Box Strength & Conditioning, Bishop, $5,000

Cynthia’s Safaris, Southeast County, $5,000

Days Inn Bishop, Bishop, $10,000

DC Barbershop, Lone Pine, $5,000

Delights Hot Springs Resort, Southeast County, $20,000

Discovery Point Preschool & ELC, Bishop, $25,000

Eastside Sports, Inc., Bishop, $7,500

EZ Kampin Rentals, Lone Pine, $5,000

FlowMotion Pilates, Bishop, $7,500

Frontier Motel, Inc., Lone Pine, $10,000

Happy Trails and Tails Mobile Veterinary Services, Lone Pine, $6,000

High Sierra Outfitters, Lone Pine, $5,000

Home Town Catering, Bishop, $5,000

Independence Courthouse Motel, Independence, $12,350

Indy Coffee Roasting Company, Bishop, $7,500

Isabelle Nuckle – Massage Therapist, Bishop, $5,000

Jake’s Saloon, Lone Pine, $25,000

JoEllen Church – Pilates instructor, Bishop, $5,000

KIRAT’S LLC, Southeast County, $10,000

Lone Pine Budget Inn, Lone Pine, $15,000

Lone Pine Pizza Factory, Lone Pine, $20,000

Lone Star Bistro, Lone Pine, $7,500

Looney Bean of Bishop, Bishop, $10,000

Luxe Salon, Bishop, $6,000

Main Street Barber Shop, Bishop, $6,000

McMurry’s Bar, Bishop, $25,000

Merry Go Round, Lone Pine, $12,000

Mountainview Motel, Bishop, $5,000

Olancha RV & Mobile Home Park Inc., Olancha, $15,000

Owens Valley Acupuncture, Bishop, $7,500

Panamint Springs, Southeast County, $21,000

Parchers Resort, Bishop, $10,000

Pino Pies, Bishop, $5,000

Pupfish Café, Bishop, $10,000

Radicle Wellness LLC, Bishop, $5,000

Rusty’s Saloon & Grill, Inc., Bishop, $18,000

Sage to Summit LLC, Bishop, $5,000

Salon Noir, Bishop, $5,300

Salsa’s Taqueria II, Bishop, $10,000

Seasons Restaurant, Lone Pine, $25,000

Sierra Cottons & Wools, Bishop, $5,000

Sierra Mountain Center, Bishop, $6,500

Sierra Mountain Guides, Inc., Bishop, $5,000

Sierra Shanti Studio, Bishop, $5,000

Sierra Wilderness Seminars Inc., Lone Pine, $5,000

Splash of Color Beauty Salon, Lone Pine, $6,000

Tammi Chism Daycare, Bishop, $15,000

Tecopa Hot Springs Conservancy LLC, Southeast County, $5,000

Tecopa Hot Springs Resort, Southeast County, $7,500

The Bistro, Southeast County, $7,500

The Grill, Lone Pine, $15,000

The Imagination Lab, Bishop, $5,000

Timberline Motel, Lone Pine, $13,000

Top Notch Barber Shop, Bishop, $6,000

Totem Café Restaurant, Lone Pine, $15,000

Trails Motel, Lone Pine, $15,000

Vanity Salon, Bishop, $7,500

Vitality Wellness and Float Center, Bishop, $6,000

Whiskey Creek, Bishop, $5,200

Winnedumah Hotel, Independence, $12,350

Total: $800,000

Average award: $10,256

“On behalf of the Inyo County Board of Supervisors, we are excited to be able to provide some much-needed relief to local businesses who are and have been struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Board Chairperson Matt Kingsley. “Small, independently owned businesses are the backbone of our communities, and we felt it was imperative to help find a way to get some relief to these entrepreneurs, protecting their future and the overall health of the Inyo County economy.

“The REVIVE program that the county created allowed us to distribute some of the county’s CARES Act allocation beyond internal fiscal needs and out to the community, and we’re confident that the REVIVE grant awards will be another positive step in getting our local business sectors back on track. To that end, county staff should be commended for overseeing this program with enthusiasm, professionalism, and dedication – often working late after hours to review applications – as well as for doing their due diligence when thoughtfully selecting grant award recipients.”

For additional information, visit the REVIVE program, email businessinfo@inyocounty.us, or call (760) 878-8457.