Inyo County moves to new tier

As of noon Tuesday, under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, Inyo County officially moved to a new tier, and more businesses are now permitted to open.

Summary of changes:

1. Restaurants – May open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer, with modifications.

2. Personal care services – Nail Salons, Massage, Tattoo Parlors, Indoors with modifications

3. Gyms and fitness centers – Indoors with modifications, 10% of capacity, with modifications

4. Movie theaters – Indoors with modifications, 25% of capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

5. All retail – Indoors with modifications, 50% capacity

6. Places of worship – Indoors with modifications, 25% of capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

7. Hotels and lodging – may open Fitness Centers at 10% of capacity

8. Museums, zoos and aquariums – Indoors with modifications, 25% of capacity

9. Malls, destination centers and swap meets – Indoors with modifications, 50% of capacity, common areas remain closed

Inyo County will be required to stay at this level for three weeks; if the number of cases and percentage of positive cases stay low, Inyo County will move to the next level on Oct. 6. Inyo County residents are reminded to please continue to wear a mask when in public, practice social distancing, and wash hands frequently.

For additional information visit the Reopening Inyo Businesses webpage, email businessinfo@inyocounty.us, or call (760) 878-8457.