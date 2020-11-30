Inyo County moved to red tier

The California Department of Public Health announced Saturday that Inyo County has been moved to the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, indicating that the risk level in this county is “substantial.”

This change required some industries to modify their operations within 24 hours of the announcement. This tier change comes after the state reviewed case and positivity rates statewide on Friday for the period of Nov. 16 – Nov. 22. While Inyo’s positivity rate of 4% remains in the orange tier threshold, Inyo’s recent spike of cases resulted in 15 cases reported during the week under review.

This exceeded the orange tier metric for case rate, resulting in the state moving Inyo to the red tier.

County health officials stress that in order to return to the orange tier, Inyo’s local data must stabilize and consistently reflect positivity and case rates consistent with the orange tier thresholds for a two week period. It will be essential that residents and businesses all do “our individual part by continuing to use face coverings, staying home when ill, practice physical distancing and washing our hands frequently.”

Red tier summary

of industry guidelines

• Restaurants – Reduced to 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer, with modifications.

• Bars – Closed. Bars serving food may operate and serve alcohol following restaurant guidelines.

• Personal care services – Open with modifications.

• Family entertainment centers – Open for outdoor activities only with modifications; indoor activities (e.g. bowling alleys) are closed.

• Gyms and fitness centers –Reduced to 10% capacity with modifications.

• Movie theaters – reduced to 25% capacity or 100 people whichever is fewer, with modifications.

• All retail – Reduced to 50% indoor capacity.

• Places of worship – Reduced to 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer, with modifications.

• Hotels and Lodging – Open with modifications; fitness centers reduced to 10% capacity, and indoor pools closed.

• Museums, zoos and aquariums – Reduced to 25% capacity with modifications.

• Malls, destination centers and swap meets – Reduced to 50% capacity with modifications, common areas closed and reduced capacity for food courts consistent with restaurant.

• Offices – Non-critical infrastructure offices moved to remote.

• Schools – Remain open subject to local determination.

For additional information visit the Reopening Inyo Businesses webpage, email businessinfo@inyocounty.us, or call (760) 878-8457.