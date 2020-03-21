INYO COUNTY HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES DEPARTMENT PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER ORDER TEMPORARY PROHIBITION OF NON-ESSENTIAL PUBLIC GATHERINGS

REQUIRED SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES

CLOSURE AND LIMITATIONS OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES

DATE ORDER ISSUED: MARCH 20, 2020

Please read this Order carefully. Violation or failure to comply with this Order is a crime

punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both. (Ca Health & Safety Code § 120295)

Summary: Novel Coronavirus (COVID—19) has been declared a pandemic by the World Health

Organization. As of today, there are over 244,700 cases in the world and over 10,000 deaths. In

California, there are 1,006 cases and 19 deaths. We can expect the number of cases to increase

significantly should action not be taken to decrease the spread of the disease.

COVID—19 can be sneezed, coughed, or exhaled into the air by infected individuals. Transmission of

the disease can be greatly reduced through community mitigation measures that decrease the

likelihood of being exposed to an infected person. For this reason, California Governor Gavin

Newsom issued Executive Order N-33-20 on March 19, 2020, which requires all individuals in the

State of California to stay home or at their place of residence except as needed to maintain continuity

of operations of the federal critical infrastructure sectors.

This Order reinforces Executive Order N-33-20 by explicitly prohibiting any non-essential

professional, social, or community gathering, and specifically orders the temporary closure of certain

non-essential businesses. This Order applies within the County of Inyo, beginning March 20, 2020 at

5 :00 pm. and continues until rescinded by the Health Officer subj ect to the terms and conditions more

particularly set forth below:

UNDER THE AUTHORITY OF CALIFORNIA HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE SECTIONS

101040, 101085, AND 120175, THE HEALTH OFFICER OF THE COUNTY OF INYO

ORDERS:

0 All individuals in Inyo County shall stay at home or at their place of residence except as

needed to maintain continuity of operations of critical infrastructure sectors, as referenced in

the Executive Order. Other potential reasons that citizens may leave their residence include

shopping for household essentials and food, seeking medical care, and getting physical

exercise outdoors. During these allowed activities, individuals are expected to practice a

six-foot social distancing standard.

I In accordance with this mandate, the State of California developed an initial list of “Essential

Critical Infrastructure Workers” to help state, local, tribal, and industry partners as they work

to protect communities, While ensuring continuity of functions critical to public health and

safety, as well as economic and national security. Business owners and industry partners will

use their own judgement, informed by this list, to ensure continued operations of critical

infrastructure services and functions.

0 All non—essential professional, social, and community gatherings shall be cancelled,

regardless of their sponsor. A “gathering” is any event or convening that brings together

people in a single room or single space at the same time, such as an auditorium, stadium,

arena, large conference room, meeting hall, cafeteria, or any other indoor or outdoor space.

¢ Workers should be encouraged to work remotely when possible. When continuous remote

work is not possible, businesses should enlist strategies to reduce the likelihood of spreading

the disease. This includes, but is not necessarily limited to, separating staff by off—setting shift

hours or days and/or social distancing. These steps can preserve the workforce and allow

operations to continue.

0 All organizations should implement their business continuity and pandemic plans, or put plans

in place if they do not exist.

For clarification, below is a partial list of the businesses that shall close in accordance with this

order:

I Gyms, health clubs, and other fitness facilities shall be closed.

0 Pubs, bars, cocktail lounges, wineries, breweries, distilleries, tap rooms, and nightclubs shall

be closed, except for venues that include meals provided by a full kitchen. Venues with a full

kitchen shall adhere to restaurant guidance and provide only delivery or pickup options.

0 Wineries, breweries, distilleries, and tap rooms that do not serve food or are not licensed to sell

bottled or packaged alcohol for consumption off the licensed premises shall be closed.

¢ Movie theaters, live performance theaters, bowling alleys, gambling venues, hot springs,

museums, arcades, and other attractions shall be closed.

0 Restaurants shall be closed for seated dining, and should be open only to drive-through or

other pick-up/delivery options.

As the Health Officer for the County of Inyo, I encourage voluntary compliance with this Health

Officer’s Order, but both civil and criminal enforcement actions are permitted under the Health and

Safety Code.

Any persons Who wish to discuss this please contact the Department of Health and Human Services at

(760) 873—3305.

, '