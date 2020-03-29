Inyo County has three new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to eight

Inyo County’s Public Health Officer Dr. James Richardson received notification early this morning from Northern Inyo Healthcare District regarding three new positive COVID-19 cases for Inyo County residents, bringing the total positive cases in Inyo County to eight. Of the eight, Northern Inyo Healthcare District confirmed six of the positive COVID-19 cases, and Toiyabe Indian Health Project confirmed two of the positive COVID-19 cases.

Inyo County Public Health is conducting contact investigations to identify potential exposures and notify contacts. All of the existing cases are currently self-isolating at home under the supervision of the Public Health Division of Inyo County Health and Human Services. As of March 29, Inyo County has 11 cases pending, and 61 negative cases. Due to the volume of tests being analyzed currently in California, the turnaround time can take several days.

On March 27, Inyo County’s Public Health Officer, Dr. James Richardson, issued an Inyo County Public Health Order mandating self-isolation and self-quarantine for any individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19. All household contacts – including intimate partners, caregivers, and other close relations of an individual diagnosed with, or likely to have, COVID-19 must quarantine themselves for 14-days. The complete Order can be found here: https://www.inyocounty.us/sites/default/files/2020-03/FINAL%20SIGNED%20H...

On March 20, in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newson ordered California residents to stay home. Additionally, on March 20, an Inyo County Public Health Order was released prohibiting non-essential public gatherings, closure and limitations of certain businesses, and required social distancing measures. The full Inyo County Public Health Order can be located here: https://www.inyocounty.us/sites/default/files/2020-03/ORDER_3.20.20_0.pdf

It is essential that the public practice appropriate preventative measures, such as avoiding contact with sick individuals, wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, practicing social distancing, and adherence to State and County Orders. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, coughing or shortness of breath, and think you may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

The County of Inyo, Northern Inyo Healthcare District, and Unified Command partners are committed to keeping Inyo County residents up to date with the most accurate information. You are encouraged to visit https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19 for the most recent press releases and community updates.